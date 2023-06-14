USKT holds exhibition

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :An exhibition was organised by the Department of Biotechnology of the University of Sialkot (USKT) on Wednesday.

The purpose of the exhibition was to unearth potential of Biotechnology for sustainable future and new business ideas besides investment opportunities.

Executive Director/Vice Chancellor USKT Muhammad Rehan Younas prospected the innovative industrial products, unwavering commitment to scientific excellence, and pursuit of knowledge is truly commendable shown by Biotechnology students.

Rehan Younas highly appreciated faculty and students of the Biotechnology departmentfor this technological experience which is beneficial for the coming era.