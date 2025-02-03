USKT holds "Pak Life Saver" programme

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The University of Sialkot (USKT) Student Information and Facilitation Center (SIFC)

organized an awareness seminar under the Prime Minister's "Pak Life Saver" CPR

(Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) programme in collaboration with Punjab Emergency

Service Department.

According to the USKT, the seminar emphasized the importance of life saving programmes,

for equipping students with essential skills to handle emergencies effectively.

The participants were encouraged to learn CPR techniques, first aid practices and rescue

methods in order to respond confidently in critical situations.

Vice chancellor USKT Prof (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman graced the

seminar and highlighted the vital role of such initiatives for real-world challenges and emphasized

the importance of community service as an integral part of personal and professional

development.