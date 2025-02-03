USKT Holds "Pak Life Saver" Programme
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The University of Sialkot (USKT) Student Information and Facilitation Center (SIFC)
organized an awareness seminar under the Prime Minister's "Pak Life Saver" CPR
(Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) programme in collaboration with Punjab Emergency
Service Department.
According to the USKT, the seminar emphasized the importance of life saving programmes,
for equipping students with essential skills to handle emergencies effectively.
The participants were encouraged to learn CPR techniques, first aid practices and rescue
methods in order to respond confidently in critical situations.
Vice chancellor USKT Prof (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman graced the
seminar and highlighted the vital role of such initiatives for real-world challenges and emphasized
the importance of community service as an integral part of personal and professional
development.
