USKT Holds Speech Competition
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) The University of Sialkot (USKT) hosted a speech competition organized by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
The event aimed to promote responsible migration practices.
The competition had a panel of esteemed judges including Kanza Fatima Mirza from the Professional Development Center, Dr. Rooma Qadeer from the Student Service Centre and Nimra Nazeer from IOM. They ensured a fair evaluation process.
Prof. Dr.Muhammad Khaleeq ur Rahman, the Vice Chancellor USKT, presented the winners with certificates and cash prizes for their impactful contributions.
