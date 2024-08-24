USKT holds workshop

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Professional Development Center, University of Sialkot (USKT), held a workshop entitled "Managing Time-Managing Yourself".

According to the USKT spokesperson, Dean Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and Director Professional Development Center, Prof. Dr. Navid Jamil Malik, was the resource person, who shared his experience and knowledge with the participants which was appreciated by the attendees.

He motivated the participants with his style and engaged them with the Quranic and scientific aspect of time and its management.

He briefly shared the concept of time given by Newton, Dawani, Imam Razi, Imam Ghazali, McTaggart, Nietzsche, Iqbal and Bergson among some other philosophers.

The concept of time as a sword from Iqbal's Persian poem (Al-Waqat-e-Saif) was also shared. Eisenhower Matrix, The 80/20 Principle and The 15 Minute Principle were discussed and some activities conducted around these principles of time management and procrastination.