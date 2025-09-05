Open Menu

USKT Hosts Fashion Design Thesis Display 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 02:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The University of Sialkot (USKT) on Friday organized the "Thesis Display 2025" of the graduating batch of the Department of Fashion Design,where students presented their creative projects.

According to USKT,the display was inaugurated by the chief guest Ikram-ul- Haq,President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Vice Chancellor(VC) USKT Prof. (Meritorious) Dr.Muhammad Khaleeq-ur- Rahman along with deans,directors and faculty members.

On this occasion,the VC USKT Prof.(Meritorious) Dr.Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman welcomed the President SCCI,appreciated the efforts of the students and assured that the university will continue to support them to succeed in local as well as international industries.

President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq praised the hard work,new ideas and creative skills of the young designers,while visiting the thesis display projects that showed how they combined creativity with practical industry needs.

He also encouraged the students to hold product design competitions for the sports and leather sectors of Sialkot.

Later after the event, Ikram-ul- Haq also had meeting where he was welcomed on behalf of the BoG Chairman Faisal Manzoor by the VC Prof. (Meritorious) Dr.Muhammad Khaleeq Ur Rahman.

In his mutual meeting,he offered internships and jobs for students of all departments of USKT including fashion design,in the top sports and leather industries of Sialkot,so they can get practical training and future career opportunities.

