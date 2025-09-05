USKT Hosts Fashion Design Thesis Display 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 02:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The University of Sialkot (USKT) on Friday organized the "Thesis Display 2025" of the graduating batch of the Department of Fashion Design,where students presented their creative projects.
According to USKT,the display was inaugurated by the chief guest Ikram-ul- Haq,President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Vice Chancellor(VC) USKT Prof. (Meritorious) Dr.Muhammad Khaleeq-ur- Rahman along with deans,directors and faculty members.
On this occasion,the VC USKT Prof.(Meritorious) Dr.Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman welcomed the President SCCI,appreciated the efforts of the students and assured that the university will continue to support them to succeed in local as well as international industries.
President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq praised the hard work,new ideas and creative skills of the young designers,while visiting the thesis display projects that showed how they combined creativity with practical industry needs.
He also encouraged the students to hold product design competitions for the sports and leather sectors of Sialkot.
Later after the event, Ikram-ul- Haq also had meeting where he was welcomed on behalf of the BoG Chairman Faisal Manzoor by the VC Prof. (Meritorious) Dr.Muhammad Khaleeq Ur Rahman.
In his mutual meeting,he offered internships and jobs for students of all departments of USKT including fashion design,in the top sports and leather industries of Sialkot,so they can get practical training and future career opportunities.
Recent Stories
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
USKT Hosts Fashion Design Thesis Display 20251 minute ago
-
Mustafa Kamal calls for strengthening local govts to combat climate challenges1 minute ago
-
Minister reviews flood relief in Jalalpur Jattan21 minutes ago
-
Four-day anti-polio campaign concludes successfully in Abbottabad21 minutes ago
-
Ideals of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), key to tackle modern day challenges; says Danyal Ch21 minutes ago
-
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overflows27 minutes ago
-
SCCI mobile medical team provides relief in Khambranwala31 minutes ago
-
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 1040 minutes ago
-
KP's luminous tribute to holy Prophet (PBUH) on eve of Miladun Nabi celebrations41 minutes ago
-
Haidri calls for APC to resolve Balochistan’s issues51 minutes ago
-
OGRA Peshawar endorsement team, district administration conduct joint operation in Peshawar51 minutes ago
-
NA condemns Quetta terrorist attack, calls for justice51 minutes ago