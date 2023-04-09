USKT hosts Iftar dinner

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :University of Sialkot hosted an iftar dinner in honor of all academic leaders here at DHA RAYA Golf Club Lahore.

The dinner was hosted by Faisal Manzoor (Chairman, board of Governors, University of Sialkot) and Muhammad Rehan Younas (President, IISAT University Gujranwala) and attended by esteemed guests including the owners, Rectors, and Vice Chancellors across the country.

The guests shared various ideas to strengthen ties between universities during the event.

The Iftar dinner was a testament to the University of Sialkot's commitment to excellence and its leadership role in the education sector. It was an evening of warmth, camaraderie, and goodwill, reflecting the spirit of Ramazan,said spokesperson.