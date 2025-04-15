Open Menu

USKT Hosts Seminar On "Choosing A Research Topic"

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 12:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The University of Sialkot (USKT),Urdu Department organized a seminar on "Choosing a Research Topic" for students of MS and PhD students here on Tuesday.

According to USKT spokesperson, the program was organized under the supervision of Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Naveed Jamil Malik, in which prominent educationist Professor Dr.

Abid Hussain Sial from Islamabad participated as the special guest.

While addressing,Professor Dr. Abid Hussain Sial provided the guidance on the difficulties, opportunities and right path they face in their research journey.

Later, the urdu Department presented a shield of appreciation to the chief guest, whereas Dean Dr. Naveed Jamil Malik delivered closing remarks and President of the Urdu Department Dr. Mushtaq Adil thanked the attendees.

