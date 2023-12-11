USKT inks MoU with JIC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jinnah Islamia College and University of Sialkot (USKT) was held at USKT on Monday.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for students' higher studies and faculty development.

The MoU was signed between Faisal Manzoor, Chairmen Board of Governors, and Dr. Abdul Aleem, Vice Principal JIC, which reflects a shared commitment to academic growth.

Muhammad Yaqoob, Registrar USKT, and deans were also present.