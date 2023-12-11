Open Menu

USKT Inks MoU With JIC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2023 | 06:24 PM

USKT inks MoU with JIC

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jinnah Islamia College and University of Sialkot (USKT) was held at USKT on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jinnah Islamia College and University of Sialkot (USKT) was held at USKT on Monday.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for students' higher studies and faculty development.

The MoU was signed between Faisal Manzoor, Chairmen Board of Governors, and Dr. Abdul Aleem, Vice Principal JIC, which reflects a shared commitment to academic growth.

Muhammad Yaqoob, Registrar USKT, and deans were also present.

Related Topics

Sialkot

Recent Stories

Politicians, Int'l law experts strongly deplore In ..

Politicians, Int'l law experts strongly deplore Indian SC verdict on IIOJK speci ..

3 minutes ago
 Bike thief gang busted in Sargodha

Bike thief gang busted in Sargodha

3 minutes ago
 IT education imperative for youths: DC

IT education imperative for youths: DC

3 minutes ago
 FESCO shutdown schedule

FESCO shutdown schedule

3 minutes ago
 Advanced breast cancer cases declining amidst ongo ..

Advanced breast cancer cases declining amidst ongoing awareness campaign: Begum ..

3 minutes ago
 Stray dog killing campaign launched in Ziarat

Stray dog killing campaign launched in Ziarat

6 minutes ago
Development in education inevitable: Commissioner

Development in education inevitable: Commissioner

6 minutes ago
 Superb Girona stun champions Barca to lead La Liga

Superb Girona stun champions Barca to lead La Liga

6 minutes ago
 Bashir among uncapped trio in England Test squad f ..

Bashir among uncapped trio in England Test squad for India tour

6 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting on solid waste management

DC chairs meeting on solid waste management

6 minutes ago
 CTD Mohmand busts extortion group

CTD Mohmand busts extortion group

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqb ..

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar forms technical body ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan