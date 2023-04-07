USKT inks MoU with Knowledge Streams

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ):Knowledge Streams, am IT training and consulting company, on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Sialkot (USKT) to enhance ability of IT professionals in the region.

The agreement was signed by CEO of Knowledge Streams Prof Dr Sohail Naqvi and Executive Director USKT Muhammad Rehan Younas.

Under the MoU, Knowledge Streams will collaborate with the university to design and deliver IT training programs that meet needs of the local job market.

ED USKT Rehan Younas appreciated programs of Knowledge Streams to bridgethe university industry gap.