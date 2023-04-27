USKT, Iqra University Karachi sign MoU

The University of Sialkot (USKT) and Iqra University Karachi signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen collaboration and explore opportunities for academic cooperation

The MOU was signed by Vice Chancellor/Executive Director of University of Sialkot Muhammad Rehan Younas and Vice Chancellor Iqra University Prof Dr Wasim Qazi.

Chairman Board of Governors USKT Faisal Manzoor, Registrar Muhammad Yaqoob and others were also present.

The MoU establishes a framework for the universities to work together on a range of initiatives, including joint research projects, student and faculty exchanges, and collaborative academic programs.

The agreement also outlines plans for joint conferences, seminars, and workshops to facilitateknowledge-sharing and promote academic discourse.