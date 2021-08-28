USKT launches 'Clean & Green Sialkot' campaign

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :The University of Sialkot (USKT), in collaboration with the Sialkot industrialists, launched a self-help clean-up campaign named as 'Clean & Green Sialkot', here on Saturday.

The campaign included plantation and cleaning of roads.

The USKT donated 20,000 saplings to various universities, schools and colleges so that joint and collective efforts could be made for betterment of environment.

University of Sialkot board of Governors (BoG) Chairman Faisal Manzoor, Executive Director Muhammad Rehan Younis, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saeed-ul-Hassan Chishti, faculty and students, and industrialists have warmly welcomed the campaign.

On Saturday, thousands of saplings were planted at the Motorway Interchange Daska.