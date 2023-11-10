Open Menu

USKT LLB Students Visit SC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2023 | 02:40 PM

USKT LLB students visit SC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) A group of final year LLB students from the USKT Law department, accompanied by senior faculty members, visited the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

According to USKT, the tour was officially approved by the SCP Registrar.

During the visit, the court protocol officer provided a briefing on history, structure, and achievements of the SC.

The touring members also learned about the SC Museum, which houses rare pictures, constitutional and ancient legal documents.

The group had an opportunity to observe a division bench of the SC conducting live hearings in a court room which greatly helped the students understand the real-time proceedings in the apex court.

Following the visit, they enjoyed a delicious lunch at The Monal, Islamabad, and had the chance to explore the scenic beauty of the area, eye-catching sunset, and light excursions.

The trip was a memorable experience for all, leaving the participants with fond memories of their visit to the Apex Court of Pakistan.

