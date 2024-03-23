USKT organised a ceremony 'World Plantation Day'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The University of Sialkot (USKT) organised a ceremony in connection with 'World Plantation Day',here on Saturday.

According to USKT spokesperson, The board of Governors (USKT) Faisal Manzoor, Executive Director (USKT) Muhammad Rehan Younas, Vice Chancellor (USKT) Prof. Dr.

Muhammad Khaleeq-Ur-Rahman, Registrar Muhammad Yaqoob, and Dean of Inter-linkages faculty Dr. Aslam Dar, along with the esteemed Chief Guest Masarrat Misbah (CEO of Depilex) and other entrepreneurs graced the occasion.

In addition to the commemorative activities,a special "University Walk" was organized, with students actively participating,further highlighting the importance of the day and promoting environmental awareness within the university community.spokesperson added.