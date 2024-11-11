USKT Organises Awareness Session On Climate
Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 06:35 PM
The Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization of the University of Sialkot (USKT) on Monday organized an awareness session on "Climate Change Adaptability, Financing, and Creating Indigenous Solutions".
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization of the University of Sialkot (USKT) on Monday organized an awareness session on "Climate Change Adaptability, Financing, and Creating Indigenous Solutions".
The session was held under the auspices of Event Management Society, Environmental Society,
Dramatics Society and the Science and Technology Society of the university.
USKT Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman stressed the need for integrated
efforts to cope with the challenges of environmental pollution. He said that efforts in this regard
should be made at home first by individuals and then stringent steps should be taken at local level
to control the smog.
He urged the youth to lead in spreading awareness.
Manager of the Freshwater Programme at WWF-Pakistan Adeel Younas, Deputy Director of the
Saaf Paani Project Eng Sajid Mehmood, Environment Sustainability Manager from Alitradingco
Industries Muqadas Shehzadi and Institute of Energy and Environment Dr Aqeel Afzal also
expressed their views on environmental pollution and its preventions.
The event was marked by a skit performance by dramatic society students, that showed the
harmful effects of environmental pollution.
Students also showed their talents through a poster and model-making competition.
Certificates were awarded to the most creative and unique designs.
