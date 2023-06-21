USKT organises interactive session

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :An interactive session had been organized by the University of Sialkot (USKT) with Director of Pak China study corner on National Cohesion Dr Talat Shabbir.

Registrar USKT Muhammad Yaqoob, Dean Faculty of Management & Administrative Sciences Dr Ather Azeem, Dean Faculty of Humanities &Social Sciences Dr Navid Jamil Malik, deans, directors, HODs, faculty and students actively participated in the session.

Talat Shabbir symbolized the Pak-China relationship into a strong strategic partnership over the years of unique bond between the two nations.