USKT Organises "JOB FEST 2022"

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2022 | 03:10 PM

USKT organises "JOB FEST 2022"

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :University of Sialkot (USKT) Sunday organised "JOB FEST 2022", in which more than 30 organisations participated and provided job opportunities to students and alumni of the university.

Vice Chancellor University of Sialkot (USKT) Prof Dr Saeed ul Hasan Chishti accompanied by Director Student Affairs, USKT Ayaz Qaiser and Dean of USKT inaugurated the event.

