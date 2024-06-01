USKT Organises Literary Event
Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2024 | 06:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) An enlightening literary event titled "Tarar's Fragile Times and Our Sorrows," was organized by Literary Lounge (a readers’ club) of Department of English, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.
Dean Faculty of Interlinkages Prof. Dr. Aslam Dar, Dean Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Navid Jamil Malik, Registrar Muhammad Yaqoob, Deans, Faculty members and students actively participated in the session.
The guest speakers Dean Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at NUML Prof. Dr. Safeer Awan and Head of Department of English at the Institute of Southern Punjab Multan Dr. Saleem Akhtar Khan shared their thoughts on the role of literature in social and knowledge development with reference their translated book i.e. Sorrows of Sarasvati.
The event was comprehensively moderated by the Head, Department of English Dr. Akhtar Abbas and Lecturer in English Sumaira Tahir Ch.
The first panel discussion initiated with Prof. Dr. Safeer Awan who emphasized the importance of the English language in the modern world, discussing global trends and the need for more prolific writers to be emerged from the soil of Pakistan.
Dr. Saleem Akhtar Khan also added valuable insights into the subject.
This was followed by a lively Question/Answer session. The event featured a captivating performance by the Dramatic Society, adding a creative flair to the proceedings.
University shields were presented to the guest speakers who expressed their heartfelt thanks to the management of the University of Sialkot (USKT) for their support and encouragement.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams
NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit
Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..
Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan
Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Concern over increase in forest fire incidents6 minutes ago
-
Several new schemes approved for developing tourism in Chitral6 minutes ago
-
25 arrested, 33 cases registered over hoarding, profiteering6 minutes ago
-
Home dpt to engage qualified students for paid internship in prisons6 minutes ago
-
QWP asks government to compensate people of merged districts16 minutes ago
-
Urs of Hazrat Shah Shams Sabzwari commenced16 minutes ago
-
CM reviews law and order16 minutes ago
-
CM message on parents day16 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates CPNE office-bearers16 minutes ago
-
Scholarship cheques distributed16 minutes ago
-
Four dacoits killed in alleged police encounters26 minutes ago
-
CM reviews resource mobilisation, directs revenue generating depts to achieve targets26 minutes ago