USKT organises literary event

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) An enlightening literary event titled "Tarar's Fragile Times and Our Sorrows," was organized by Literary Lounge (a readers’ club) of Department of English, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Dean Faculty of Interlinkages Prof. Dr. Aslam Dar, Dean Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Navid Jamil Malik, Registrar Muhammad Yaqoob, Deans, Faculty members and students actively participated in the session.

The guest speakers Dean Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at NUML Prof. Dr. Safeer Awan and Head of Department of English at the Institute of Southern Punjab Multan Dr. Saleem Akhtar Khan shared their thoughts on the role of literature in social and knowledge development with reference their translated book i.e. Sorrows of Sarasvati.

The event was comprehensively moderated by the Head, Department of English Dr. Akhtar Abbas and Lecturer in English Sumaira Tahir Ch.

The first panel discussion initiated with Prof. Dr. Safeer Awan who emphasized the importance of the English language in the modern world, discussing global trends and the need for more prolific writers to be emerged from the soil of Pakistan.

Dr. Saleem Akhtar Khan also added valuable insights into the subject.

This was followed by a lively Question/Answer session. The event featured a captivating performance by the Dramatic Society, adding a creative flair to the proceedings.

University shields were presented to the guest speakers who expressed their heartfelt thanks to the management of the University of Sialkot (USKT) for their support and encouragement.