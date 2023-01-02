USKT organises seminar in connection with 'Iqbal Day'

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :A seminar was held at University of Sialkot (USKT) on Monday in connection with 'Iqbal Day' with the support of Rumi and Iqbal Study Centre, and urdu department.

Muneeb Iqbal (the grandson of Allama Iqbal, the poet of the east) was the special guest.

The seminar was started with the recitation of Holy Quran. Muhammed Yaqoob Sahib (Registrar) delivered the opening remarks of the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, Muneeb Iqbal gave a lecture on the topic of "Thoughts of Iqbal and Quaid (in the mirror of letters)." Muneeb Iqbal highlighted the important aspects of Iqbal and Quaid's thought in the light of Iqbal's letters to Jinnah.

He said that the aim is to introduce the new generation to Iqbal's thoughts and ideas in a simple and best way so as to reach the true spirit of Allama's message.

He appreciated the efforts made by the USKT and Head Iqbal Chair Dr Yasmin Kausar in connection with the promotion of Iqbal and assured further cooperation in such efforts.

He gave answers to important and interesting questions of students and teachers. Dean of Social Sciences Dr Naveed Jameel Malik thanked the Muneeb Iqbal who came from Lahore to Sialkot for the seminar.

Grandson of Iqbal also gifted prints of Iqbal's photographs taken from the original negative to Muhammed Yaqoob, Dr Naveed Jameel Malik and Dr Yasmeen Kausar.

Later, Muneeb Iqbal was awarded with a shield.