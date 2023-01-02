UrduPoint.com

USKT Organises Seminar In Connection With 'Iqbal Day'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2023 | 05:20 PM

USKT organises seminar in connection with 'Iqbal Day'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :A seminar was held at University of Sialkot (USKT) on Monday in connection with 'Iqbal Day' with the support of Rumi and Iqbal Study Centre, and urdu department.

Muneeb Iqbal (the grandson of Allama Iqbal, the poet of the east) was the special guest.

The seminar was started with the recitation of Holy Quran. Muhammed Yaqoob Sahib (Registrar) delivered the opening remarks of the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, Muneeb Iqbal gave a lecture on the topic of "Thoughts of Iqbal and Quaid (in the mirror of letters)." Muneeb Iqbal highlighted the important aspects of Iqbal and Quaid's thought in the light of Iqbal's letters to Jinnah.

He said that the aim is to introduce the new generation to Iqbal's thoughts and ideas in a simple and best way so as to reach the true spirit of Allama's message.

He appreciated the efforts made by the USKT and Head Iqbal Chair Dr Yasmin Kausar in connection with the promotion of Iqbal and assured further cooperation in such efforts.

He gave answers to important and interesting questions of students and teachers. Dean of Social Sciences Dr Naveed Jameel Malik thanked the Muneeb Iqbal who came from Lahore to Sialkot for the seminar.

Grandson of Iqbal also gifted prints of Iqbal's photographs taken from the original negative to Muhammed Yaqoob, Dr Naveed Jameel Malik and Dr Yasmeen Kausar.

Later, Muneeb Iqbal was awarded with a shield.

Related Topics

Lahore Sialkot From Best

Recent Stories

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East gains supp ..

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East gains support from region’s leading ma ..

26 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFS ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFSA’s Board of Directors

1 hour ago
 Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fres ..

Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fresh debate on social media

1 hour ago

Shaheen Afridi to resume rehabilitation under men’s team’s medical staff tod ..

2 hours ago
 Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices ..

Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices on discounted prices

2 hours ago
 Stability in the economy and the unity of the nati ..

Stability in the economy and the unity of the nation in the fight against terror ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.