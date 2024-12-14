USKT Organises Session On Personality Grooming And Career Counselling
Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The University of Sialkot (USKT) Student Information and Facilitation Center (SIFC) in collaboration with "Global Event Management (SMC-Private) Ltd", led by CEO Rabeel Sadaf Butt, organized a session on “Personality Grooming and Career Counseling” by motivational speaker Yasir Arafat.
The session aimed to help students develop a growth mindset, build strong moral values and understand the importance of personal hygiene. It prepared students with the confidence and skills needed to excel in both academics and their professional lives.
The guest speaker guided students on developing their personalities, improving their presentation and communication skills, and maintaining a positive attitude towards life.
The students actively participated and learned valuable concepts.
The Vice Chancellor USKT Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman addressed the students by encouraging them to improve their communication skills, be focused, define clear goals, have an unreactive approach to challenges, and bring meaningful changes in their behavior and habits.
He acknowledged the collaboration with Global Event Management (SMC-Private) Ltd and emphasized the importance of such sessions. He expressed his commitment to further collaborations that inspire and empower students, ensuring continuous opportunities for growth and development.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week
EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar53 seconds ago
-
Bootlegger held1 minute ago
-
14 dead,1605 injured in 1512 RTCs in Punjab1 minute ago
-
Six police officials booked over escape of drug pusher1 minute ago
-
USKT organises session on personality grooming and career counselling1 minute ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked1 minute ago
-
Need to educate skilled labour ethically: Rana Mashhood11 minutes ago
-
10.6 mln children to be vaccinated in Sindh during Anti Polio drive starting from Monday21 minutes ago
-
PTI lacked plans for KP's economic development, combating terrorism: Engr Amir Muqam21 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police crackdown drug dealer arrested after shootout, constable injured1 hour ago
-
New office bearers elected for Hazara Sports Welfare Organization1 hour ago
-
Court reserves verdict in JUIF leader’s killing1 hour ago