USKT Organises Session On Personality Grooming And Career Counselling

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM

USKT organises session on personality grooming and career counselling

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The University of Sialkot (USKT) Student Information and Facilitation Center (SIFC) in collaboration with "Global Event Management (SMC-Private) Ltd", led by CEO Rabeel Sadaf Butt, organized a session on “Personality Grooming and Career Counseling” by motivational speaker Yasir Arafat.

The session aimed to help students develop a growth mindset, build strong moral values and understand the importance of personal hygiene. It prepared students with the confidence and skills needed to excel in both academics and their professional lives.

The guest speaker guided students on developing their personalities, improving their presentation and communication skills, and maintaining a positive attitude towards life.

The students actively participated and learned valuable concepts.

The Vice Chancellor USKT Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman addressed the students by encouraging them to improve their communication skills, be focused, define clear goals, have an unreactive approach to challenges, and bring meaningful changes in their behavior and habits.

He acknowledged the collaboration with Global Event Management (SMC-Private) Ltd and emphasized the importance of such sessions. He expressed his commitment to further collaborations that inspire and empower students, ensuring continuous opportunities for growth and development.

