USKT Organizes "Aviation Exhibition"
Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The department of Aviation organized an "Aviation exhibition" at the University
of Sialkot (USKT) on Monday.
Chairman board of Governors USKT Faisal Manzoor, Executive Director/Vice Chancellor USKT
Muhammad Rehan Younas, deans, directors and faculty members participated in the exhibition.
The exhibition showcased the latest technology, aircraft designs, and aviation-related
projects, providing a valuable insight in the industry's progress.
After exhibition, a meeting was held in which Head of Department of Aviation Abdul Ahad presented
a presentation about their student’s achievements and opportunities in roles such as aviation mechanics,
air traffic controllers, airport management, or even research and development positions with different aviation companies.