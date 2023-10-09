Open Menu

USKT Organizes "Aviation Exhibition"

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 04:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) The department of Aviation organized an "Aviation exhibition" at the University

of Sialkot (USKT) on Monday.

Chairman board of Governors USKT Faisal Manzoor, Executive Director/Vice Chancellor USKT

Muhammad Rehan Younas, deans, directors and faculty members participated in the exhibition.

The exhibition showcased the latest technology, aircraft designs, and aviation-related

projects, providing a valuable insight in the industry's progress.

After exhibition, a meeting was held in which Head of Department of Aviation Abdul Ahad presented

a presentation about their student’s achievements and opportunities in roles such as aviation mechanics,

air traffic controllers, airport management, or even research and development positions with different aviation companies.

