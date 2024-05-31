USKT Organizes 'Entrepreneurship Gala'
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences, University of Sialkot (USKT),
organized the 'Entrepreneurship Gala' in which students presented their
ideas.
According to the USKT, the event was a remarkable depiction of the students creativity
and a significant opportunity for them to unearth their potential and implement their business
concepts.
Dean Dr Kafait Ullah with Head Department of Business Dr Ramzan Mehar, Dr Nosheen Rafi
and Abdul Ahad visited the stalls.
They also served as part of the jury and distributed shields and cash prizes among
the winners, acknowledging their achievements and commitment to advancing knowledge
and fostering innovation.
The event was a tremendous effort by the Business Club led by Remissa Musaddiq, Arooj Rafique,
Qasim Mughal and Sheraz Munawar.
Additionally, Aroosa Shahid and Saad Riaz from Department of Commerce played roles in
organizing and managing the event.
