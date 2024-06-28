USKT Organizes "Find Your Inner Voice" Workshop
Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 09:19 PM
University of Sialkot (USKT) Director Professional Development Center Prof. Dr. Navid Jamil Malik conducted an insightful and interactive workshop titled "Find Your Inner Voice"
According to USKT spokesperson, participants learned about the whole person paradigm that supports to find the inner voice.
The engaging session included practical exercises and open discussions by participants. The session was very fruitful for the professional growth of everyone attended it.
