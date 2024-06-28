Open Menu

USKT Organizes "Find Your Inner Voice" Workshop

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 09:19 PM

USKT organizes "Find Your Inner Voice" workshop

University of Sialkot (USKT) Director Professional Development Center Prof. Dr. Navid Jamil Malik conducted an insightful and interactive workshop titled "Find Your Inner Voice"

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) University of Sialkot (USKT) Director Professional Development Center Prof. Dr. Navid Jamil Malik conducted an insightful and interactive workshop titled "Find Your Inner Voice".

According to USKT spokesperson, participants learned about the whole person paradigm that supports to find the inner voice.

The engaging session included practical exercises and open discussions by participants. The session was very fruitful for the professional growth of everyone attended it.

Related Topics

Sialkot

Recent Stories

PA Speaker suspends membership of 11 opposition MP ..

PA Speaker suspends membership of 11 opposition MPAs

36 seconds ago
 Ramesh Singh Arora visits Lahore Press Club

Ramesh Singh Arora visits Lahore Press Club

39 seconds ago
 IG Punjab awards cash prizes, commendation certifi ..

IG Punjab awards cash prizes, commendation certificates to crime-fighter officer ..

24 seconds ago
 Met office predicts rain-wind/thunderstorms in Lah ..

Met office predicts rain-wind/thunderstorms in Lahore, parts of province

40 seconds ago
 Women Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Ma ..

Women Vocational Training Center inaugurated in Malakand

27 seconds ago
 KP to start Water Resource Accountability for Paki ..

KP to start Water Resource Accountability for Pakistan Program

29 seconds ago
Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 03 paisa against Dollar

25 seconds ago
 PM condoles death of Saudi Prince Mansour bin Saud ..

PM condoles death of Saudi Prince Mansour bin Saud's mother

30 seconds ago
 NADRA Chairman visits Central Police Office

NADRA Chairman visits Central Police Office

32 seconds ago
 PM hails swift approval of budget 2024-25 by Natio ..

PM hails swift approval of budget 2024-25 by National Assembly

33 seconds ago
 WSSC starts cleanliness drive of major drains ahea ..

WSSC starts cleanliness drive of major drains ahead of Muharram

53 minutes ago
 Punjab CM pledges intensive efforts for systemic r ..

Punjab CM pledges intensive efforts for systemic reforms

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan