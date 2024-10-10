USKT Organizes Seminar On PCOS
Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Faculty of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences at the University of Sialkot (USKT) organized a seminar on the topic of Poly Cystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).
According to USKT, the event aimed to spread awareness and help women and girls manage their symptoms of PCOS and how to reduce the health risks.
It began with a poster competition where female students showcased their work, and the top three winners from the Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences, Aviation, and DPT departments were given prizes.
Director Interfaculty Linkages USKT Dr.
Aslam Dar presented certificates to faculty members for their efforts in organizing the event.
After the competition, students and teachers engaged in a question-and-answer session with guest speaker Dr. Fatima Nabeel (MBBS, MCPS, consultant Gynecologist and Obstetrician from Fatima Maternity Clinic).
The event concluded with an awareness walk. Vice Chancellor USKT Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq Ur Rahman acknowledged the efforts of the students and has always been motivating them to take part in such competitions and events in the future.
