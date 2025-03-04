USKT Organizes Sustainable Recruitment Model
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The University of Sialkot, under the supervision of Student Information and Facilitation Centre (SIFC), organized the Sustainable Recruitment Model (SRM) by GIZ, in collaboration with Baidarie foundation, to provide a platform for talented candidates to connect with leading companies and explore career opportunities.
According to USKT, the recruitment drive initiative aimed at empowering skilled women in the textile, sports and fashion industry of Sialkot.
The participating companies included Blagle Impex, Kicker Sports, Vision Technologies, Dekalb Trade Voice, Boxring, Anwar Khawaja Composite, Sesil Pvt Ltd, Syed and Sons and Penna Overseas Corporation.
Chairman BOG Faisal Manzoor appreciated GIZ for creating this platform and emphasized the importance of bridging the gap between universities and the industry.
He highlighted that a student’s success is the greatest achievement for their parents and encouraged learning all types of soft skills.
He also announced plans to develop a portal connecting employers with job seekers to create more opportunities in the future.
Vice Chancellor USKT Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-urr-Rahman, in his talk with students and job seekers , expressed gratitude to GIZ management for the invitation and appreciated this initiative.
He emphasized the university’s commitment to training and skill development, mentioning that USKT has established societies to help students in grooming and personality development.
He also encouraged students to grind and polish their abilities, uncover their hidden talents and become not just skilled professionals but also good individuals.
The recruitment drive concluded with shields presented to all the participating companies and group photo.
