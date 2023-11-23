Open Menu

USKT Participates In All Punjab Universities Innovation Expo 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2023 | 12:50 PM

USKT participates in All Punjab Universities Innovation Expo 2023

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) University of Sialkot (USKT) actively participated in the All Punjab Universities Innovation Expo 2023, which took place at Expo Center Lahore.

Diverse departments from various universities enthusiastically participated in this intellectual extravagance with their projects.

During the expo, Dr. Pervez Anwar (Director,ORIC) and Dr. Ather Azeem (Dean Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences) personally visited each stall,engaged with students and inquired about the projects and their feasibility plans within the industry.

The projects presented by USKT received considerable acclaim from attendees at the expo center. After this, the expo reached new heights with a riveting panel discussion featuring Vice Chancellors from various universities and industrial personalities.

Dr. Ather Azeem (Dean Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences) participated on the behalf of Vice Chancellor of University of Sialkot (USKT), Dr. Ather Azeem underscored the paramount importance of fostering strong ties between academia and industry, as well as encouraging entrepreneurial initiatives among students.

The event was well attended by members of the USKT faculty and management contributing to a successful and fruitful participation in the All Punjab Universities Innovation Expo 2023. It was a proud moment as the University of Sialkot left an indelible mark on the event highlighting the prowess of its academic community.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Sialkot Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

13 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

13 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

13 hours ago
All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

13 hours ago
 Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

13 hours ago
 Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journal ..

Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for I ..

13 hours ago
 E-Procurement System a significant step towards go ..

E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

13 hours ago
 Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal ..

Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal immigrants by end of January: ..

13 hours ago
 Finland says closes all but one border crossing to ..

Finland says closes all but one border crossing to Russia

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan