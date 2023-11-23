USKT participates in All Punjab Universities Innovation Expo 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) University of Sialkot (USKT) actively participated in the All Punjab Universities Innovation Expo 2023, which took place at Expo Center Lahore.

Diverse departments from various universities enthusiastically participated in this intellectual extravagance with their projects.

During the expo, Dr. Pervez Anwar (Director,ORIC) and Dr. Ather Azeem (Dean Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences) personally visited each stall,engaged with students and inquired about the projects and their feasibility plans within the industry.

The projects presented by USKT received considerable acclaim from attendees at the expo center. After this, the expo reached new heights with a riveting panel discussion featuring Vice Chancellors from various universities and industrial personalities.

Dr. Ather Azeem (Dean Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences) participated on the behalf of Vice Chancellor of University of Sialkot (USKT), Dr. Ather Azeem underscored the paramount importance of fostering strong ties between academia and industry, as well as encouraging entrepreneurial initiatives among students.

The event was well attended by members of the USKT faculty and management contributing to a successful and fruitful participation in the All Punjab Universities Innovation Expo 2023. It was a proud moment as the University of Sialkot left an indelible mark on the event highlighting the prowess of its academic community.