USKT participates in Expo Mela 2025 and Lifestyle Fest

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The University of Sialkot participated in the Expo Mela 2025 and Lifestyle Fest held at G2 Marquee, Sialkot Cantt.

According to USKT, the event brought together a wide range of activities and attractions, including thematic exhibitions, a food fiesta, live and cultural performances, kids activity zones and family entertainment.

USKT’s active presence at the fest reflected its vision of promoting cultural exchange, community engagement and experiences for students and families alike. By being part of such platforms, the university continues to highlight its commitment to learning beyond classrooms and connecting with society through knowledge, culture and innovation.