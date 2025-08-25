USKT Participates In Expo Mela 2025 And Lifestyle Fest
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 09:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The University of Sialkot participated in the Expo Mela 2025 and Lifestyle Fest held at G2 Marquee, Sialkot Cantt.
According to USKT, the event brought together a wide range of activities and attractions, including thematic exhibitions, a food fiesta, live and cultural performances, kids activity zones and family entertainment.
USKT’s active presence at the fest reflected its vision of promoting cultural exchange, community engagement and experiences for students and families alike. By being part of such platforms, the university continues to highlight its commitment to learning beyond classrooms and connecting with society through knowledge, culture and innovation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mehbooba Mufti leads protest march demanding return of Kashmiri prisoners from Indian jails44 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly approves two legislative bills54 minutes ago
-
Ulema Council to observe Rabi-ul-Awwal as Rahmatul-lil-Alameen month: Zahid Qasmi1 hour ago
-
Authorities crack down on drug peddlers in Chiniot1 hour ago
-
Five killed, four injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Buner1 hour ago
-
DC Kohat chaired meeting regarding illegal mining1 hour ago
-
AJK President ratifies University of Haveli Act1 hour ago
-
SSUET Chancellor presents award to co-organizer of CIO Summit-20251 hour ago
-
Civil, military leadership determine to take country forward: Rana1 hour ago
-
Local holiday declared in Attock on Thursday1 hour ago
-
PFA cracks down on unhygienic meat in Chiniot1 hour ago
-
High flood expected in River Ravi at Jassar following Indian water release warning:NDMA2 hours ago