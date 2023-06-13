UrduPoint.com

USKT Pays Tribute To The Martyrs Of Pak-Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 02:10 PM

USKT pays tribute to the martyrs of Pak-Army

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :University of Sialkot (USKT) paid tribute to a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Army at the Martyrs' Memorial,Sialkot Garrison here on Tuesday.

Chairman USKT Faisal Manzoor, Executive Director/Vice Chancellor USKT Muhammad Rehan Younas, Registrar USKT Muhammad Yaqoob, joined faculty and students in a solemn ceremony.

The esteemed representatives of the university presented a wreath as a symbol of respect and gratitude to the brave souls who sacrificed their lives for the defense and security of Pakistan.

Chairman USKT Faisal Manzoor expressed deep admiration for the sacrifices made by the martyrs and their families, stating, "We owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude to our courageous martyrs who laid down their lives to safeguard our nation's freedom and sovereignty.

Today, as representatives of the University of Sialkot, we stand united in paying our respects and acknowledging their invaluable contributions.",he added.

Executive Director/Vice Chancellor USKT Muhammad Rehan Younas emphasized the importance of recognizing the sacrifices made by the martyrs, saying, "It is crucial that we remember the sacrifices of our heroes and instill their spirit of courage, dedication, and patriotism in our future generations.

He said that the University of Sialkot (USKT) was committed to fostering an environment that promotes the ideals for which our martyrs fought and stood for."

