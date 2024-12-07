Open Menu

USKT Students Participated In The Seminar " "How To Develop Sialkot's IT Industry For Global Exports,"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The University of Sialkot (USKT) students participated in the seminar,"How to Develop Sialkot's IT Industry for Global Exports,"here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson,the seminar was organized by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI),led by guest speaker Mr. Hashaam Sarwar(CEO of Innovista and a renowned e-commerce expert).

The speaker guided students on empowering Sialkot's IT industry with cutting-edge strategies,export-oriented solutions and global market insights.

The seminar was organized under the leadership of Chairman of the SME/Training Committee at SCCI Faizan Akbar as a step forward in bridging academia and industry for a brighter IT future.

The University of Sialkot was committed to providing the students with opportunities that foster innovation,growth and success in global markets.

