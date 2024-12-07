- Home
- Pakistan
- USKT students participated in the seminar " "How to Develop Sialkot's IT Industry for Global Exports ..
USKT Students Participated In The Seminar " "How To Develop Sialkot's IT Industry For Global Exports,"
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The University of Sialkot (USKT) students participated in the seminar,"How to Develop Sialkot's IT Industry for Global Exports,"here on Saturday.
According to a spokesperson,the seminar was organized by the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI),led by guest speaker Mr. Hashaam Sarwar(CEO of Innovista and a renowned e-commerce expert).
The speaker guided students on empowering Sialkot's IT industry with cutting-edge strategies,export-oriented solutions and global market insights.
The seminar was organized under the leadership of Chairman of the SME/Training Committee at SCCI Faizan Akbar as a step forward in bridging academia and industry for a brighter IT future.
The University of Sialkot was committed to providing the students with opportunities that foster innovation,growth and success in global markets.
Recent Stories
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street
PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal
Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship
PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N leader urges PTI to choose national interests over personal interests for youth's progress20 minutes ago
-
UNESCO sparks national debate on digital media in Pakistan20 minutes ago
-
Aviation vital for economy,tourism: CM20 minutes ago
-
PTI's politics of deception will ultimately fail: Uzma Kardar30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's handmade 'Woolen Shawl Industry' weaves story of tradition: report30 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle-ambulance collision killed 1, injured 31 hour ago
-
Besant Hall to celebrate evening with Faqeer Syed Aijazuddin on Dec 221 hour ago
-
SPSC announces results of written tests for specialist doctors1 hour ago
-
Case registered against ex CEO Education,computer operator2 hours ago
-
One dead, several injured in truck-bus collision in Sargodha3 hours ago
-
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested13 hours ago
-
PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal13 hours ago