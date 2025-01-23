USKT students visit SIAL

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The University of Sialkot (USKT) organized a visit to students of

bachelor programme to the Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL)

on Thursday.

According to the USKT, the visit was supervised by Fahad Latif, Dr Sami Ullah Khan,

Head of business Department and faculty members.

During the visit, students learned about the airport’s operations, including cargo terminal

processes, daily staff responsibilities, passenger handling and flight operations with

international airlines.

The students met with the authorities of the Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL)

who shared insights into the airport’s future mission and vision.