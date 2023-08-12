Open Menu

USKT To Celebrate I-Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2023 | 02:10 PM

USKT to celebrate I-Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :University of Sialkot will organize a grand function on Independence Day.

According to the university spokesperson, the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan under the management of Iqbal Chair, Rumi and Iqbal Study Center of the University of Sialkot (USKT) will be celebrated with great enthusiasm in which Muneeb Iqbal, the grandson of Allama Iqbal, will be the chief guest.

