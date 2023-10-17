Open Menu

USKT Welcomes Its Inaugural Batch Of International Students

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 01:00 PM

USKT welcomes its inaugural batch of international students

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The University of Sialkot (USKT) has achieved a remarkable milestone by extending a warm welcome to its first-ever cohort of international students on campus.

According to USKT spokesperson, this historic moment signifies a significant step towards globalizing the institution and fostering a diverse and inclusive learning environment.

The arrival of international students marks an exciting chapter in the University of Sialkot's journey towards becoming a global educational hub. It highlights the institution's commitment to providing a world-class education while embracing a rich tapestry of cultures from around the world.

