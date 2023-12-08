USKT workshop

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) A collaborative workshop by the Department of Psychology and the Department of Biological Sciences (Prime Biology Society) on Psychological First Aid was held at University of Sialkot (USKT).

Asawir Fatima and Ruhama Shoaib inaugurated the event, with the guest speakers Dr. Saleem Abbas and Fareeha Akbar. Guest trainer Dr.

Saleem Abbas emphasized key principles like empathetic listening and practical strategies for psychological support.

Fareeha Akbar integrated biological and social concepts into mental health care, highlighting the correlation between mental well-being and biological-social factors.

The workshop provided students with a holistic understanding of Psychological First Aid, equipping them with tools for immediate assistance.

Shields were presented to speakers and certificates were awarded to supervisors by the Dean Interfaculty Linkage, Prof. Dr. Aslam Dar.