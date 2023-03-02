Usman Ali Khalid, Ramzan Chughtai elected as Mayor, Deputy Mayor of Mirpur

Usman Ali Khalid and Muhammad Ramzan Chughtai were elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively of the Municipal Corporation of Mirpur city of Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) : Usman Ali Khalid and Muhammad Ramzan Chughtai were elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively of the Municipal Corporation of Mirpur city of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Usman Ali Khalid bagged 38 votes against his only rival candidate Chaudhry Abdul Razaq who obtained 20 votes.

Similarly, the newly-elected Deputy Mayor Muhammad Ramzan Chughtain won the election by getting 30 votes against his only rival candidate Rashad Siddique who bagged 29 votes.

The polling started according to the scheduled time at 10.00 a.m and continued till 02.00 p.m in a peaceful manner. The newly elected councillors of the Mirpur Municipal Corporation exercised their right to vote electing the new head and deputy head of the Municipal Corporation.

The newly-elected Mayor Usman Ali Khalid has a distinguished political career belonging to an eminent local political family as his father Chaudhry Khalid Hussain has also been the Chairman of the then Mirpur Municipal Committee about three decades ago.

Likewise, the newly-elected Deputy Mayor Ramzan Chughtai has also a distinguished career being a seasoned working journalist for about past four decades and now as a journalist-cum-political activist winning the Deputy Mayorship of Mirpur.

Raja Naveed Akhter has already been elected unopposed as Chairman of District Council Mirpur. None of his rival candidates had filed the nomination papers to contest the election to the slot by the stipulated last date of filing the nomination papers.

Elections to the heads of the newly-elected local bodies in Azad Jammu Kashmir including Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, Mayors and Deputy Mayors, were held on March 02 across Azad Jammu Kashmir under the supervision of the senior officers of the AJK judiciary and Azad Jammu Kashmir Elections Commission.

Meanwhile, the supporters and activists celebrated the victory by taking out processions in all small and major towns throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir.