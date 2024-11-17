Usman Ashraf takes assumes as ADC Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Usman Ashraf has been appointed as the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Abbottabad, following an official notification issued on Sunday. With a strong background in administration, Ashraf brings valuable experience to his new role, having previously served as Assistant Commissioner Kohat and Deputy Secretary Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ashraf will oversee key administrative matters, ensuring efficient governance and public services in the district.