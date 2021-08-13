Usman Basra terms 'PDM meeting' as an attempt to get NRO

Punjab Government's spokesperson Usman Saeed Basra Friday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is a group of 'Old NRO variants' who would never be successful in their objective

Talking to a private news channel, Usman Basra said that majority of public supported political stance of PM Imran, adding, nation fully acknowledged the high-principled stance of PM Imran Khan as he has always preferred political equality in all matters.

He said corrupt opponents have no worth before a genuine and trusted leader like Imran Khan, adding, the nation stands firmly with their PM.

While criticizing recent jalsa (meeting) of PDM, Basra said that the aim of meetings was only to protect corrupt jailed leaders, adding, PML-N's leader Shahbaz Sharif would not be able to get any (National Reconciliation Ordinance) NRO-like concession and he will go to jail.

The conspirators of PDM have failed before and will continue to fail as government under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is continuing its journey of public service with hard work and sincerity, he added.