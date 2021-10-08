Usman blasts PPP, PML-N for destroying merit system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Friday said that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had destroyed merit system in the national institution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Friday said that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had destroyed merit system in the national institution.

Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif promoted favoritism and nepotism in their governments, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Leadership of PPP and PML-N, were responsible for massive corruption, he said.

The opposition parties wanted to close doors of national accountability bureau (NAB), to get rid of corruption and money laundering cases, he added.

Appreciating the policies of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had declared all his assets before the court.

He said the government was trying to ensure merit system in the country.

Replying to a question about NAB Ordinance, he said opposition parties are afraid of Chairman NAB and ordinance.

He said PTI government would never compromise with corrupt leaders of PPP and PML-N, and continue the process of accountability without discrimination.