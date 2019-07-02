UrduPoint.com
Usman Buzdar Also On NAB's Radar

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 33 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:16 PM

Usman Buzdar also on NAB's radar

Ghulam Hussain claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will also be served a notice by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 2nd July, 2019) Renowned journalist Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain has said that politics is over in this country.

He said that the looted money will be brought back and the looters will face jail. People will think twice before resorting to corruption in future.

Nobody would ever think of evading tax, he added.

Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain said that the former health minister was removed over corruption charges. If Imran Khan calls himself honest, why doesn’t he take an action against him.

The journalist further said that 10 to 12 important figures, including some PTI leaders, are going to be arrested in future.

At the same time, he claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will also be served a notice by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

On the other hand, NAB has summoned PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports City Corruption case.

According to NAB notice Ahsan Iqbal is required to appear before NAB Rawalpindi.

Ahsan Iqbal is alleged to have caused huge financial loss to national exchequer by constructing sports city worth billion of rupees in his constituency.

Ahsan Iqbal launched project valuing Rs 3 billion illegally in Narowal.

It has been said in the notice that Pakistan Sports board has also transgressed its powers in the matter of construction of sports city in Narowal.

