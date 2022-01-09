Usman Buzdar approves administrative measures to facilitate tourists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Sunday that during severe weather conditions in Murree, various departments including Rescue-1122, police, local administration, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, National Highway Authority and Pak Army had made coordinated efforts to reduce the severity of the situation.

In a statement issued here regarding Murree rescue operation, he said that in light of the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, investigations would be completed in all aspects and the government would devise a better system by identifying the existing systemic flaws from this tragedy.

He further said that the government was very grateful to the locals for taking care of the people trapped in the snowfall and for supporting the administration in their evacuation operation.

SACM said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had approved administrative measures to facilitate tourists and to avoid such an unfortunate situation in future and these measures include construction of link roads, appointment of senior administrative officers, prevention of illegal constructions and encroachments, construction of parking plazas and establishment of new police stations.