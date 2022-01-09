UrduPoint.com

Usman Buzdar Approves Administrative Measures To Facilitate Tourists

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Usman Buzdar approves administrative measures to facilitate tourists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Sunday that during severe weather conditions in Murree, various departments including Rescue-1122, police, local administration, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, National Highway Authority and Pak Army had made coordinated efforts to reduce the severity of the situation.

In a statement issued here regarding Murree rescue operation, he said that in light of the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, investigations would be completed in all aspects and the government would devise a better system by identifying the existing systemic flaws from this tragedy.

He further said that the government was very grateful to the locals for taking care of the people trapped in the snowfall and for supporting the administration in their evacuation operation.

SACM said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had approved administrative measures to facilitate tourists and to avoid such an unfortunate situation in future and these measures include construction of link roads, appointment of senior administrative officers, prevention of illegal constructions and encroachments, construction of parking plazas and establishment of new police stations.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Weather Prime Minister Chief Minister Army Police Punjab Murree NHA Sunday All From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

12 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

20 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

20 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

20 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.