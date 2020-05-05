Usman Buzdar approves aid package for needy artistes

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved a financial aid package devised by Information and Culture Department to provide aid worth Rs15000 to Rs 20000 each to three thousand needy artistes

According to news release issued here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister had stated the government was fully aware of difficulties being faced by the artistes due to lockdown and added that deserving artistes would be assisted transparently.

"The artistes would be provided financial aid as soon as possible after theircategorization, he added.