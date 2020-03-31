UrduPoint.com
Usman Buzdar Approves New Timing For Grocery, Gen Stores

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 11:23 PM

Usman Buzdar approves new timing for grocery, gen stores

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved new timing/schedule for the grocery and general stores in the province for the prevention of coroonavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved new timing/schedule for the grocery and general stores in the province for the prevention of coroonavirus.

According to handout issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister said that the general stores and grocery stores would remain open from 9 am to 5 pm, adding that medical stores and pharmacies would be exempted from new timing/schedule.

He maintained that new timing would be enforced from April 01.

He said that the decision for new timing has been taken for the protection of health and lives of the people. Government would take all possible measures for protecting the health and life of the people, CM concluded.

