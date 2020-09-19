MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :CM Punjab Usman Buzdar assured that he would leave no stone unturned to come up to people's expectations as serving humanity has remained main objective of his life and politics as well.

While reviewing development projects during presiding over a special meeting here on Saturday, he directed secretaries of concerned departments of South Punjab Secretariat to keep open their doors for wellbeing of its masses.

Recommendations and suggestions put up by people's representatives must be adhered to, with none of their fair work got stopped under red-tape, he remarked.

Usman Buzdar asked officers of South Punjab Secretariat to burn midnight oil, and leave no single loophole to address people's issues.

"I myself would review development on resolving peoples' problems, and ensure whether they were addressed satisfactorily, he said.

The Chief Minister asked authorities to re-initiate police patrolling at far flung areas of DG Khan in order to ensure peace in entire region. Officers went in fields to improve coordination with locals.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Zahid Zaman Akhtar, Commissioners, RPOs, DCs and officials of concerned departments hailing from Multan and DG Khan divisions.