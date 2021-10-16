UrduPoint.com

Usman Buzdar Attends Mehfil-e-Samaa

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 11:37 PM

Usman Buzdar attends Mehfil-e-Samaa

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that 'Ashra' Shan e Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) is being celebrated to highlight the glorious teachings and grandeur of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) across the globe

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that 'Ashra' Shan e Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) is being celebrated to highlight the glorious teachings and grandeur of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) across the globe.

He said this after attending 'Mehfil e Samaa' at Alhamra here on Saturday.

He said that 'Mehfil e Samaa' was the old tradition of the Sufi saints and added that the Pakistani Qawals had earned fame for the country through their performances.

Renowned Qawal Abu Muhammad along with his companions presented famous Qawalis including 'Tajdar e Haram', 'Sayed ul Bashar' and others.

The Mehfil-e-Samaa started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. The Mehfil was organized by the department of Information and Culture.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Macron condemns 'inexcusable' Paris massacre of Al ..

Macron condemns 'inexcusable' Paris massacre of Algerians

3 minutes ago
 Man Utd lose at Leicester, five-star Liverpool go ..

Man Utd lose at Leicester, five-star Liverpool go top

3 minutes ago
 UN urges respect for ceasefire called by C.Africa ..

UN urges respect for ceasefire called by C.Africa president

13 minutes ago
 Two held for torturing police party

Two held for torturing police party

14 minutes ago
 Qasim Suri inaugurates Women Mobile Registration V ..

Qasim Suri inaugurates Women Mobile Registration Van

14 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts T20 Cricket World Cup, adds further sh ..

Dubai hosts T20 Cricket World Cup, adds further shine to its status as a leading ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.