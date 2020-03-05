Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said no coronavirus case had been reported in the province so far as comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOPs) were in place to deal with the threat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said no coronavirus case had been reported in the province so far as comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOPs) were in place to deal with the threat.

The chief minister met anchorpersons, columnists and senior journalists to brief them on the steps being taken by the provincial government to deal with the coronavirus.

He said the media's role was important for public sensitization about the coronavirus which had spread in more than 80 countries, affecting some 95,000 people, including 80,000 in China with more than 3,200 had lost their lives there.

Buzdar said the number of coronavirus patients in Pakistan was five. The Punjab government, however, started taking precautionary measures many days before reporting of any coronavirus case in the country.

The situation was being monitored round-the-clock as a cabinet committee had been constituted to keep a vigilant eye, he said.

He said about Rs 236 million had been released for procurement of necessary equipment, while high dependency units had been set up in the hospitals of central, north and south Punjab.

Similarly, foreigners' screening was also being done at airports and other entry points of the province, he added.

The chief minister said the Punjab government was fully ready to deal with any situation and was maintaining close contact with the Federal government. He had held many meetings and visited coronavirus monitoring control rooms, he added.

He said the coronavirus diagnostic facility was available in Lahore and pilgrims coming from Iran had also been screened. A working group had been constituted to take steps, he added.

Replying to a question about the Southern Punjab Secretariat, the chief minister said funds had been allocated in the budget for the purpose and a meeting had also been called at the CM Office.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, would be given a briefing about the establishment of Southern Punjab Secretariat next week. He had good relations with the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in Punjab, he added.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said the screening of more than 3,000 Chinese nationals residing in Punjab had been completed. The situation in the province was normal as necessary arrangements had been made in hospitals.

It was also crucial to create public awareness about the deadly disease, she added.

Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said It was not necessary for a healthy person to wear a mask, but it was essential for doctors and other hospital staff.

Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said the media had always played a constructive role for creating public awareness.

Member of the Punjab Assembly Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, Punjab Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.