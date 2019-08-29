Usman Buzdar, Bukhari condemn continuous lockdown in IOK

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari strongly condemned illegal and unconstitutional step of continuous lockdown and brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

The both leaders expressed their complete solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren in a meeting held at the at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir. "The hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat together and all our sympathies are with the Kashmiris," he added.

"We will not let the Kashmiris at the mercy of the Indian government," he said.

He regretted that the Indian government had written a new history of barbarity by committing unbearable brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Humanity was taking the last breath in Occupied Kashmir,he added.

He said that the international community should raise voice against human rights violations, adding that night of cruelties was coming to an end and the freedom-sun would soon rise in Occupied Kashmir.

The chief minister reiterated the commitment that diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris would continue.

He urged the people to come out on Friday to show solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Zulfiqar Bukhari said that strong voice would be raised in Pakistan and other countries of the world for Kashmiris, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented the Kashmir case in a befitting and logical manner.

"People from different cities will show solidarity with Kashmiris," he added