Usman Buzdar Chairs Resource Mobilization Committee Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 09:50 PM

Usman Buzdar chairs Resource Mobilization Committee meeting

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Saturday chaired the Resource Mobilization Committee to review various proposals for further increase in the resources of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Saturday chaired the Resource Mobilization Committee to review various proposals for further increase in the resources of the province.

Board of Revenue (BOR), Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA), Excise Taxation & Narcotics, Irrigation and Mines & Minerals departments gave their recommendations for the increase in revenue resources.

The chief minister directed the departments to think out of the box for further enhancing the provincial resources. He also directed to take comprehensive and solid measures for reducing the financial burden on the common man. He also directed to continue Corona Tax Relief in an applicable manner in the forthcoming budget.

The meeting was principally decided to provide more than Rs 50 billion in Corona Tax Relief in the new fiscal year budget.

It is worth mentioning that tax relief was given on more than 25 services in the current fiscal year budget. He also directed to further reduce the tax rate on certain services in the budget of the new financial year and said that relief would be provided to the poor and lower-middle-class.

Usman Buzdar said that the incumbent government was evolving people' friendly and pro-poor policies. He directed to implement the policy for providing maximum facilities with minimum taxes.

He said that a different approach should be adopted despite following the traditional way to increase the resources, adding that providing relief to the common man was a mission of PTI government.

Heads of Punjab Revenue Authority, board of Revenue, Irrigation Department, Excise Taxation & Narcotics Control and Mines & Minerals Department gave briefing to the chief minister. Whereas, Provincial Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Sardar Mohsin Laghari, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Malik Muhammad Anwar, Murad Raas, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Principal Secretary to CM and secretaries of concerned departments were also present.

