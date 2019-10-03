UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:21 PM

Usman Buzdar Chief Minister (CM) Punjabsummons meeting of provincial cabinet today

Following his meeting with Prime Minister, Usman Buzdar Chief Minister (CM) Punjab has called the meeting of provincial cabinet today (Friday)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) Following his meeting with Prime Minister, Usman Buzdar Chief Minister (CM) Punjab has called the meeting of provincial cabinet today (Friday).All the provincial ministers, advisors, chief secretary Punjab and IG Police will participate in the cabinet meeting.Meeting will accord approval to some drafts besides discussing other matters.

Reshuffling in provincial cabinet is also expected in the meeting.

