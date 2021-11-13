UrduPoint.com

Usman Buzdar Condemns Blast In Nawankali, Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 09:21 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday strongly condemned the blast in Nawankali, Quetta and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured of the blast.

According to official sources here, CM said that a handful of terrorists could not shake the determination of the nation.

Usman Buzdar said that every segment of the society had made immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism. Nefarious designs of the anti-state elements would be foiled with unity, he added.

