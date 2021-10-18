UrduPoint.com

Usman Buzdar Condemns Blast Incident

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 08:55 PM

Usman Buzdar condemns blast incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday strongly condemned the blast at Sariyab Road in Quetta.

According to official sources, the CM paid tribute to a policeman who embraced martyrdom in the blast and prayed for the early recovery of injured police officials and other people.

Usman Buzdar said that a handful of terrorists could not weaken the firm determinationof the nation as the whole nation was united to curb this menace.

