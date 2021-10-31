Usman Buzdar condemns negative politics of PDM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday condemned the negative politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and said it was not a time for political point-scoring.

In a statement issued here, CM said there was a need to exhibit unity and solidarity in our ranks.

He said, "Interest of Pakistan is the topmost priority of the present government and will remain the same always".

CM said that there was no room for politics of chaos and political parties should give priority to the national interest. The negative approach of opposition parties was against the national interest, he added.