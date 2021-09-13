Usman Buzdar condoles death of Azeem Sarwar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of trailblazer radio broadcaster and columnist Azeem Sarwar and extended sympathies to his family

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear this loss with equanimity.

Usman Buzdar said that Azeem Sarwar enjoyed a prominent position in the field of broadcastingand fond memories of his famous programmes would remain alive in the hearts of the listeners.